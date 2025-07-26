Ben Stiller making documentary about his late parents

Ben Stiller to honour late parents in new documentary

Ben Stiller has partnered with Apple Original Films to create a documentary about his late parents, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara.

The 59-year-old actor and director will be charting the lives of his famous parents in the documentary titled Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost.

“I feel very fortunate to be partnering once again with the incredible team at Apple TV+, this time on a project that is very personal to me and my family," the Severance director said in a statement.

"It’s exciting to finally get to share it with audiences; and a great honor to celebrate my parents, both as I knew them growing up, and as I’ve come to know them in new ways through the making of this film.”

Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost will premiere in select theaters on Oct. 17, before coming to Apple TV+ on October 24.

Jerry and Anne rose to fame as a beloved comedy duo in the 1960s before launching successful solo careers. Jerry became a household name through his roles in Seinfeld and The King of Queens, while Meara made her mark in projects like Awakenings, Oz, Sex and the City, and Archie Bunker’s Place.

Throughout the years, the couple also collaborated with their son, appearing together in the 1995 comedy Heavyweights. Meara later joined Ben in Night at the Museum (2006), while Jerry’s final acting credits included Zoolander 2 and Zoolander: Super Model in 2016.

Jerry and Meara married in 1954, a year after meeting, and welcomed their daughter Amy Stiller in 1961. Four years later, they gave birth to Ben. Anne passed away in 2015 at the age of 85. Jerry died five years later in May 2020, aged 92.