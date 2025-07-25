Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued stark warning: 'big risk'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued a stark warning as their $100 million Netflix deal is near ending.

The warning has come from royal expert Rebecca English, who said the royal couple is taking a ‘big risk.’

She made these remarks while speaking on Palace Confidential, according to OK! Magazine.

Rebecca said, “Harry's got a couple of paying gigs now, he's still the Chief Impact Officer of the therapy company Better Up, he's got his travel firm, but these are not the sort of things that would pay for or afford the sort of lifestyle they have become used to.”

The royal expert went on saying, “You have to ask yourself, is another book in the offing or are they literally betting everything on the As Ever brand and the rose and jams and teas affording that lifestyle in the future, that is a big risk."

Royal expert Richard Eden said Meghan's priority now is her own brand.

The fresh warning came amid reports of peace talks between King Charles and Prince Harry.

Meanwhile, royal expert Robert Jobson believes the California-based royal couple losing their Netflix deal is the sole reason for them suddenly wanting to make peace and get back in the good graces of the monarch.