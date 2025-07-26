Anthony Anderson addresses inappropriate remark about teen Lindsay Lohan

Anthony Anderson has broken his silence on a viral 2003 interview with then-underage Lindsay Lohan.

The interview, which took place during Anderson’s guest-hosting stint on The Sharon Osbourne Show in December 2003, went viral this week. In the clip, Anderson, then 33, made suggestive comments to Lohan as she promoted her film Freaky Friday.

"This interview was clearly intended as comedy. He regrets if the humour was in poor taste and maintains the utmost respect for Lindsay. Any implication to the contrary is both inaccurate and potentially defamatory," Anderson's spokesperson told People Magazine in a recent statement.

The six-and-a-half-minute clip began with Anderson and Lohan greeting each other, before Anderson jokingly claimed Lohan kissed him “on the lips with tongue,” which she quickly denied.

He later placed his hand on her knee and remarked, “You’ve grown up a whole lot since then,” referring to her role in 1998’s The Parent Trap.

When Lohan mentioned moving in with friend Raven-Symoné, Anderson asked what “gentlemen” would be visiting their new home. Lohan replied she wasn’t dating, noting, “I’m illegal for people that are old.” Anderson responded, “Some men like 'em young… I’m one of 'em,” while laughing.

Anderson has previously faced allegations of misconduct, including a 2004 assault accusation that was later dropped.