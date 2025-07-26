Royal families that perished with time

Royal dynasties that only exist in history pages

Royal families have always been a representation of stability, tradition and grandeur, however many of the famous authorities have perished from the world of politics.

Reasons of even the most luxurious of dynasties going extinct can vary from dying out in the growing, fast-paced world, wars, revolutions, changing ideologies, out dated ways of living as well as losing wealth.

Lasting more than 300 years, the Romanov dynasty in Russia, was defeated by the Bolshevik Revolution when the Tsar Nicholas II and the entire family was executed in 1918, as per Gossip Herald.

Another example is influential German Hohenzollern family, who ruled over the country but were taken down after World War I in 1918, while Italy’s House of Savoy, lost its dominion after WWII when a republic was voted in.

The royal Muslim-led Mughal Empire also falls in the category of one of the most influential rules, who held power over the pre-partition subcontinent for centuries but was overthrown by the British Empire in 1857.

Another notable example is the Ottoman Empire, who lost their royal line in 1924 when the Sultanate (Caliphate) was abolished by Turkey’s first president, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in hopes of establishing a country with more modern rules.

The Bourbon dynasty of France is also another one of the European rules that met the same fate during the French revolution in the late 18th century and reached its end after the famous beheading of the King Louis XVI.

Even though these are just some of the many great monarchies that were abolished due to different reasons, their presence remains alive in stories from art, historical books and museums as well as people who have passed on tales from one generation to another.