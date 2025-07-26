 
Geo News

Royal families that perished with time

A dive into the past royal families and their reigns may be proof that history repeats itself

By
Sadaf Naushad
|

July 26, 2025

Royal dynasties that only exist in history pages
Royal dynasties that only exist in history pages

Royal families have always been a representation of stability, tradition and grandeur, however many of the famous authorities have perished from the world of politics.

Reasons of even the most luxurious of dynasties going extinct can vary from dying out in the growing, fast-paced world, wars, revolutions, changing ideologies, out dated ways of living as well as losing wealth.

Lasting more than 300 years, the Romanov dynasty in Russia, was defeated by the Bolshevik Revolution when the Tsar Nicholas II and the entire family was executed in 1918, as per Gossip Herald. 

Another example is influential German Hohenzollern family, who ruled over the country but were taken down after World War I in 1918, while Italy’s House of Savoy, lost its dominion after WWII when a republic was voted in.

The royal Muslim-led Mughal Empire also falls in the category of one of the most influential rules, who held power over the pre-partition subcontinent for centuries but was overthrown by the British Empire in 1857.

Another notable example is the Ottoman Empire, who lost their royal line in 1924 when the Sultanate (Caliphate) was abolished by Turkey’s first president, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in hopes of establishing a country with more modern rules.

The Bourbon dynasty of France is also another one of the European rules that met the same fate during the French revolution in the late 18th century and reached its end after the famous beheading of the King Louis XVI.

Even though these are just some of the many great monarchies that were abolished due to different reasons, their presence remains alive in stories from art, historical books and museums as well as people who have passed on tales from one generation to another. 

Meghan Markle set to play her 'trump cards' ruthlessly video
Meghan Markle set to play her 'trump cards' ruthlessly
Buckingham Palace makes big announcements about Prince William, Princess Anne amid rift rumours
Buckingham Palace makes big announcements about Prince William, Princess Anne amid rift rumours
Prince William, Prince George urged to stop travelling together
Prince William, Prince George urged to stop travelling together
Meghan Markle played Charlotte in Castle
Meghan Markle played Charlotte in Castle
Meghan Markle shown in video shared by 'Suits' actor video
Meghan Markle shown in video shared by 'Suits' actor
Royal house releases princess's photos as she starts studies in Australia
Royal house releases princess's photos as she starts studies in Australia
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new worry as 'nobody in Hollywood rates them anymore' video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new worry as 'nobody in Hollywood rates them anymore'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued stark warning: 'big risk'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued stark warning: 'big risk'