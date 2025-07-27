 
Taraji P. Henson talks about new Broadway project with Cedric the Entertainer

Taraji P. Henson and Cedric the Entertainer set to star in 'Joe Turner's Come and Gone' Broadway project

July 27, 2025

Taraji P. Henson has opened up about the upcoming project with Cedric the Entertainer.

As the pair are set for August Wilson’s project Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, which will open in New York City in Spring 2026, The Color Purple actress says she and Cedric will find ways to find “funny bits” to elevate the darkness of the project.

Joe Turner’s Come and Gone tells the story of a man who deals with the trauma of years of enslavement and how he questions his own identity and has a spiritual reckoning.

Speaking with People Magazine, Taraji revealed that she and Cedric are “gonna find some funny bits in there.”

Adding, “I’m excited about that.”

The show, which was first staged on Broadway in 1988, stars Taraji P. Henson as Bertha Holly, matriarch of a Pittsburgh boarding house, and Cedric the Entertainer is her husband Seth.

The Annie Live! star also shared about Cedric as Seth, saying, “He's absolutely perfect for this role.”

“The casting couldn't be any better,” she added.

