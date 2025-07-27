James Gunn receives thunderous applause after 'Superman' success

James Gunn gets hero’s welcome at Comic-Con after 'Superman' success

James Gunn received heroic welcome at San Diego Comic-Con after the box office success of Superman.

The fans, cast, and comic creators alike celebrated the filmmaker’s deep love for comics and his leadership in the DC Universe.

After few hours, Gunn surprised fans at the Jim Lee & Friends panel, earning wild cheers once again.

Gunn was met with loud applause as the audience rose to their feet in Hall H during the lively panel for HBO Max’s Peacemaker, joined by star John Cena and moderator Josh Horowitz.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Gunn became emotional while speaking about Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the comic set to inspire DC’s next movie, praising artists Tom King, Bilquis Evely, and Matheus Lopes.

“I make these kinds of movies because I respect and love what these people do so much,” Gunn said. “I was looking at the art that you guys did… and it touches me so deeply… it’s so beautiful. This is the art form that I grew up loving.”

Addressing the audience at the Lee panel, Gunn added, “The reason I’m so happy to be here with you guys, is because this is the real fans here,” a comment that sparked cheers from the crowd.

Gunn also shared a heartfelt story about attending a comic convention in Chicago as a boy with his father, with whom he had a complicated relationship.

“To this day it was the greatest day of my life,” he revealed.

Back at the Peacemaker panel, Gunn’s cast sang his praises. Frank Grillo, who joins the show’s second season, said, “When James Gunn calls you… you don’t have to send me anything. Just tell me when to show up.” Referring to Gunn, he added, “It’s about the captain.”