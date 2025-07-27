 
Adam Sandler raves over ‘great actor' Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce made a special appearance in the Adam Sandler starrer, ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

July 27, 2025

Adam Sandler just revealed how “great” of an actor Travis Kelce is.

The 35-year-old NFL sportsman made a special appearance in Happy Gilmore 2 and Adam was left impressed by him.

He told Entertainment Weekly: "Travis is honestly, he came in, he hung out with us a couple days. He was just a great, great actor."

Travis, who is currently dating pop sensation Taylor Swift, arrived on the set of Happy Gilmore 2, a day after playing an NFL game.

"He's funny, just great personality. Just somebody that you'd want to hang out with all day long, and that he feels like he's your buddy. He feels like he will protect you,” Adam added.

"He feels like he's going to be nice to your family. He's got everything. And as an actor, swear to God, he could be a superstar if he wanted to do that,” the Big Daddy star stated.

Additionally, Christopher McDonald also recently insisted that Travis is a "good actor."

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, he said: "Travis Kelce has been out there and I just really liked him as a person. He is really funny. Way too handsome, by the way, but really a good actor actually. Surprisingly good."

Travis Kelce debut in Happy Gilmore 2 comes after he made claims that he would not be retiring from the NFL anytime soon, telling reporters of his retirement: "It wasn't a very tough [decision] for me.”

"I know I'm getting older, but at the same time I still feel like I got a lot that I can prove in this league. It really wasn't that hard of a decision for me,” Travis Kelce concluded at that time. 

