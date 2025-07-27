Aaron Rodgers on married life with wife Brittani: 'I just really love her'

Aaron Rodgers opens up about love and marriage

Aaron Rodgers, who was previously engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, recently praised his wife during his latest on-screen appearance.

In a heartfelt interview with NFL Network on July 26 at the Pittsburgh Steelers' training camp, Rodgers gave fans a glimpse into his personal life.

“When you meet the right one, and you’re with the right one, your whole world changes in a second,” said Rodgers for his wife, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

“And to have that person that unconditionally loves you behind the scenes, there's no better feeling in the world, and I have the most incredible wife,” he added.

Rodgers also expressed his love for Brittani, saying, “I just really love her, and I'm so thankful to have her by my side at the end. When you have that stability and that rock behind you at the house, you feel like you can do anything.”

The couple’s relationship was first revealed in December 2024 in The Pat McAfee Show, where Rodgers confirmed he was “in love.”

A beaming Rodgers told the hosts, “It’s a good feeling, boys. It is.”

In June 2025, Rodgers disclosed that he and Brittani had secretly tied the knot “a couple months” earlier.

During a later appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the athlete criticised how his past relationships have played out in the public eye and said, “It’s a sick society, isn’t it?”

"I had people leaking my home information," he continued. "I didn't want any of that, didn't like any of that, and now I'm with somebody who's private."

For those unversed, Rodgers and Shailene Woodley announced their engagement in 2021 and called it off in February 2022. Later, Woodley described their relationship as toxic.