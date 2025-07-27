Justin Bieber continues celebrating life post ‘Swag' release

Justin Bieber celebrates life after ‘Swag' release

Justin Bieber is living his best life!

After months of being the target of ruthless rumors, from plummeting finances to his crumbling marriage with wife, Hailey Bieber, the singer and songwriter has given the world a shut-up call with how his life has been lately.

Justin released his surprise album Swag on July 11, 2025 and cannot stop celebrating it nor his clothing and footwear brand, Skylrk, which he launched in April 2025.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the Baby singer uploaded three different posts, two consisting of videos while another was a cryptic photo.

In the videos, Justin and bunch of his close pals could be seen singing out loud to the songs which belonged from his album, Swag.

The first video posted featured him and his group of friends singing a song with the lyrics: "How Do You Lose A Love That Fast" while in the second one, supposedly at the same place, they can be heard singing All I Can Take.

In the end, his third post, featured an upside down picture of his clothing and footwear brand, Skylrk, on a hot-pink coloured surface, with the post left without any caption, supposedly a hint that a new product-line might be under works.