Angelina Jolie may 'spill everything' about Brad Pitt divorce

Angelina Jolie's shocking revelations may leave public unforgiving of Brad Pitt?

Angelina Jolie has remained tight-lipped about her nine year long divorce battle with Brad Pitt, but insiders claim that the Oscar-winning actress may “spill everything” if her ex-husband continues to push her.

An insider told Heat Magazine, “So far Angelina has stayed very tight lipped when it comes to her divorce and what really went down but if Brad continues to push her, she may change course and spill everything. That’s something a lot of people have urged her to do, and the more Brad battles her in court, the more appealing it gets.”

For those unaware, the couple’s battle over Château Miraval continues. Angelina sold her share for $64 million, but Brad claims she broke their deal by not getting his approval. Her legal team now says he only wanted to buy her share if she agreed to stay silent about their marriage.

The source stated, “She says he backed her into a corner and gave her no choice but to sell to someone else when he tried to make buying her share [of Miraval] contingent on her signing an NDA about their marriage.”

“That horrified her, no way would she let him muzzle her or take her rights away, who would? It was very triggering for her, she felt like he was trying to exert control over her from a distance with his pit-bull lawyers,” they added.

They went on to add that Angelina has “always held off because she values her privacy but he’s backing her into a corner.”

“The more money he drains from her in legal bills the more in need of money she’s going to be. The offers she gets to share her side of the story are massive, and that’s before any bidding war. It’s feasible that she could make $50 million, or more, for a book deal.”

“It would be a disaster for Brad if she does do this, he managed to recover his reputation but if she goes for the jugular, it could be devastating for him and the public may not be so forgiving,” the insider claimed.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt separated in 2016. While they ended the custody battle last December, the ongoing legal battle between them centred around their French winery, Château Miraval.