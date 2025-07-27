Ben Affleck disappointed by ex Jennifer Lopez's ‘desperate' stage persona

Ben Affleck uncomfortable watching Jennifer Lopez’ provocative tour

Ben Affleck was “cringing” when he watched his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez’s “desperate” act on stage during her 2025 Up All Night: Live tour.

JLo kicked off the tour wearing skimpy outfits, performed raunchy dance moves, and made headlines for her provocative acts.

Fans are not the only people unhappy with the singer-actor as insiders revealed that her ex-husband was felt uncomfortable seeing her inappropriate acts on-stage.

Speaking with Heat Magazine, a source revealed The Accountant star feels Lopez is “clinging to her past image instead of evolving.”

“Of course, Ben is watching it all from the sidelines and cringing,” the insider said. “He’s also thanking his lucky stars he doesn’t have to be the one to coach her through it.”

“He knows her well enough to know she won’t be taking the criticism well,” they added. “She’s very proud, she’s never going to let on that she’s upset but of course it hurts to have people making mean comments about her looking desperate and that sort of thing.”

The insider further shared how “angry” Affleck was when Lopez released her revenge song Wreckage of You at an exclusive listening party for 30 fans earlier this month.

However, the actor has decided that he will not “throw any public shade at her,” the insider said, adding that his “friends all know that he’s seeing her behaviour as more proof that she’s just wildly immature and ill-suited to him.”