Beyoncé brings Destiny's Child back for surprise reunion

Destiny’s Child lights up 'Cowboy Carter Tour’ finale

Beyoncé reunited with Destiny’s Child for the first time in years on July 26 during her Cowboy Carter Tour at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The concert marked the final night of her two back-to-back shows at the stadium as part of the Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour.

The Crazy in Love hit maker surprised the crowd by bringing out her former bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, during the explosive finale of her tour.

The girl group gave short but unforgettable three-and-a-half-minute performance the Lose My Breath, followed by Beyoncé‘s hit Energy, which included the viral mute challenge.

For those unversed, Destiny’s Child was formed in the late 1990s, and its original members were Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett.

Cowboy Carter Tour kicked off on April 28, 2025, in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium and concluded on July 26, 2025.

The tour is in support of the singer's eighth studio album, "Cowboy Carter."