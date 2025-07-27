Derek Hough melts hearts as he prepares for fatherhood: 'Already so loved'

Derek Hough shares 'already so loved' message in sweet baby update

Derek Hough and wife Hayley Erbert recently announced that they’re expecting their first child together.

Sharing a heartfelt clip in a joint post on Instagram, the couple wrote, “We can't believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small.”

Just four days after the heartwarming announcement, Derek has proved he can’t wait to become a father.

Sharing shots of himself and Hayley from their pregnancy announcement shoot, the dancer and choreographer revealed, “Already so loved.”

Fans and followers shared their love for the couple in the comments section.

One wrote, “This is so beautiful. I’m so sorry.”

Another added, “Beyond excited for you both!!”

“So beyond thrilled and excited for you!! Congratulations,” the third user added.

Derek Hough and wife Hayley Erbert tied the knot in 2023. However, in late 2024, Hayley had a medical emergency and nearly died. She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma.

Derek spoke about the challenges they faced in an interview with E! News. He noted, “But it's been wonderful. It's beautiful.”

“We've had an extraordinary year of triumph, of challenge, and we're here having a good time,” the Dancing with the Stars alum added.