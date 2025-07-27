Carrie Underwood shares life on farm with family

Carrie Underwood becomes country girl at her farm

Carrie Underwood, a well-known country musician, seems to have preferred homesteading over the luxury of the city.



On her farm near Nashville, the Remind Me singer has embraced the country life, where, along with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, the family grows fruits and vegetables, raises sheep, and more, to live a simpler and grounded life.

During her time there, the Victory in Jesus crooner reportedly had several experiences, one of which was when she decided to pray while checking the orchard.

"I love praying out loud in the orchard…it’s so beautiful and peaceful," Carrie penned in a post she shared earlier this month. "I was about 15 seconds into my chat when I was surprised by a snake in the blueberry bush. Just a rat snake…nothing dangerous."

"But he was there…JUST as I began to pray. It obviously made me think…about God…about the devil," she continued about the spiritual insight she received from the incident.

The 42-year-old noted, "The devil is always there…watching…lurking…even when we feel at our closest with God. Being a Christian isn’t a free ticket out of trouble."

"The world is full of evil…BUT God is with us. The snake and I kept our eyes on each other…but I got what I came for, finished my prayer and went about my morning having faith that Mr. Snakey and the devil will both be moving along…out of my orchard and out of my way," she concluded.