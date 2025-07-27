Anne Nolan opens up about her 'anxieties about dying' after cancer battle

Anne Nolan admits she loves 'love being alive'

Anne Nolan recently gave a health update and opened up about her fear of dying following her fight against breast cancer.

For the unversed, the 74-year-old Irish singer was diagnosed with cancer in 2000 and twenty years later, she was again diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

Notably, cancer has badly hurt the Nolan family, as she lost her sisters Bernie in 2013 and Linda in January this year.

While another sister, Coleen, and brother, Brian, are also cancer survivors.

In an interview with The Mirror, Anne talked about her health, revealing that she has now been declared officially cancer-free.

Despite feeling “really well,” she went on to admit that the disease has left a lasting impact on her life, as the fear of cancer returning is constant.

Reflecting on the emotional toll, the Now & Forever crooner said, “When you have cancer, it's one of those things that you kind of live with it for the rest of your life.”

'You could kind of get a little bruise or a lump somewhere and you think, ''Oh my god, is that cancer?'' It can always come back,” Anne noted.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the cancer returned, she was put on anti-anxiety medicines, and she had to be hospitalised all alone due to the “horrendous’ time of social distancing.

The When I Needed You songstress confessed, “I still have anxiety but it's not as bad, I have anxieties about dying, it is about the cancer coming back as well.”

“I don't want to die, I love being alive, I love being here,” Anne Nolan concluded.