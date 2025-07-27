Beyonce excites fans by reviving 'Destiny's Child' era after years long hiatus

Beyonce brings back 'Destiny's' child after years

Las Vegas recently got a dose of pure nostalgia when Beyoncé turned her Cowboy Carter tour stop into a full-blown Destiny’s Child reunion.

On Saturday night, July 26, during her final Vegas show at Allegiant Stadium, the 43-year-old icon pulled off a moment that had fans screaming in disbelief.

To the audiences’ surprise, the songbird reunited with former bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for a surprise onstage performance.

In fan-shot footage shared on TikTok, Beyoncé vanished from view mid-show for a while only to resurface from below the stage flanked by Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams.

While the opening notes of Independent Women filled the arena, the trio ignited the crowd with deafening cheers with their praiseworthy formation.

“Destiny’s Child, b****!” Beyoncé declared, before launching into their 2004 smash Lose My Breath.

However, it did not stop there, the group seamlessly transitioned into Bey’s solo hit Energy before rallying the audience for a round of the viral Mute Challenge.

In conclusion, the trio performed a fierce and flawless rendition of their 2001 anthem Bootylicious, complete with hugs, smiles, and a little choreography magic.

“Give it up for Destiny’s Child!” Beyoncé told the crowd, as the three made their exit.

This sent the internet into frenzy with many fans sharing clips from the performance.

Several A-listed celebrities also joined the league to show appreciation for the trio bringing back the same energy on stage after years.