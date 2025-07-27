Khloe Kardashian enjoys electrifying Destiny's Child performance: Watch clips

Khloe Kardashian shares clips from electrifying Destiny's Child performance

Khloe Kardashian was on cloud nine at Destiny’s Child’s reunion show.

Kardashian’s excitement was well suited as the reunion was the first time the iconic group reunited in a decade.

Beyoncé was joined onstage by her groupmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for the final night of the Cowboy Carter Tour on Saturday night (July 26) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

During their performance of three and a half minutes, Kelly and Michelle even got solo singing parts.

The group performed their hits Lose My Breath, Bootylicious, and Beyonce’s Energy.

Khloe gushed over the performance in her Instagram stories, sharing clips of the performance.

She wrote, "Come on ladies! Queens!!!" over a clip of the trio working the stage expertly.

The mom-of-two wrote, "I am am not ok" over another clip of the trio, who were clad in golden outfits for the show and closed the performance by posing one by one.

The last time Destiny’s Child performed was in 2018 during Beyoncé’s Coachella performance. They also famously reunited for Beyoncé‘s Super Bowl halftime show in 2013.

Onstage reunions aside, the trio met former band members LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett backstage at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in 2023.