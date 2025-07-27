Miley Cyrus does not want to 'marry' Maxx Marondo: Source

Photo: Miley Cyrus keeping things slow with Maxx Marondo: Source

Miley Cyrus isn’t chasing timelines or traditions when it comes to love, and that’s exactly how she likes it.

As per the newest report of Star Magazine, the Flowers singer has been feeling secure and grounded in her relationship with musician Maxx Morando.

Reportedly, she has no desire to put pressure on what they’ve built.

“Miley is not at a crossroads in her relationship with Maxx,” the insider told the publication.

“She’s exactly where she wants to be and is not pegging a bunch of ridiculous expectations on this relationship,” they also added.

Photo: Miley Cyrus leaning on beau Maxx Marondo

Maxx Morando, who began dating Miley in 2021, reportedly has become very aware of the rhythm she needs in a relationship.

“This relationship is already where Miley wants it to be, and she isn’t pushing for marriage or family with Maxx,” the source added.

“She likes things the way they are,” the insider continued.

In conclusion, they remarked, “Kids and domestic life are less appealing to Miley than the peace of mind that she’s fought to achieve during the years since the pandemic.”