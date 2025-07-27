Gwen Stefani's ex Gavin Rossdale makes shock admission about kids

Photo: Gwen Stefani's ex Gavin Rossdale admits kids giving him serious competition

Gavin Rossdale might be a rock legend to millions, but at home he is just a Dad, and apparently no longer the best vocalist under his own roof.

Recently, the Bush frontman opened up to Us Weekly about life with his musically gifted kids, revealing that his sons Kingston and Zuma, whom he shares with ex Gwen Stefani, and daughter Daisy Lowe, are increasingly stepping into their own musical grooves.

“I’m really careful not to push. I’m their dad — father, not friend,” Gavin shared, adding that when his kids discover music independently, “that’s when it’s, like, I don’t want it to suck.”

However, the singer's sense of boundary has not stopped music from becoming a family affair even if it means a little humbling along the way.

“Kingston will… play an amazing song. Zuma has begun recording — he’s out of control,” he admitted and confessed,“I’m not even the best singer in my house anymore. It’s super annoying.”

In conclusion, he remarked, “I take pride in listening to everything they’re doing and not sharing anything that I’m doing with them.”