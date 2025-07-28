 
Zac Brown admits to 'going in debt' producing Las Vegas residency

Zac Brown reveals he's gone into debt preparing for Las Vegas residency

July 28, 2025

Country star Zac Brown opens up about going in debt
Country star Zac Brown opens up about 'going in debt'

Zac Brown is going all in for his upcoming Las Vegas residency despite the possibility of a financial hit.

The country singer made the admission on Friday while promoting his shows that are set to begin this December.

“I’m going into debt doing this,” Brown told Us Weekly. However, the 46-year-old country music star added that the investment is about legacy.

“It’s a big moment in time and it’s like, for us, I want to be among the names of the Grateful Dead and the Rolling Stones and the bands that take that lifelong career impact fan journey to be able to do that. This is our statement to try to step into that,” he told the outlet.

The Zac Brown Band’s four-night run will kick off on December 5, coinciding with the release of their next album, Love & Fear.

“I’m telling a lot of personal things about my life,” he said. “Everything that’s hard that we go through as human beings always ends up making us better in some way.”

Despite the financial risk, Brown says he’s ready to face “whatever adversity” comes with this next chapter.

The announcement follows his engagement to jewelry designer Kendra Scott, which he announced earlier this week. 

