Kensington Palace drops sweet treat for fans as Charlotte makes surprise Royal appearance

Royal fans gush over Princess Charlotte as she poses next to Prince William

Kensington Palace dropped a sweet treat for Royal fans as Princess Charlotte made a surprise appearance with Prince William at UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 final.

Ahead of the final match, the Palace shared a photo of the 10-year-old Princess posing beside the Prince of Wales, wearing a navy blue polka-dot dress.

“Let’s go, @lionesses!” they captioned the post.

The sweet photo sparked reaction from royal fans as they noted how much Charlotte has took after her father while also praising William for being a good dad.

“Charlotte takes after her dad so much! The genes are strong, looks like a lovely day, go lionesses!” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Princess Diana would be so proud of the husband and father he’s become!!”

“Aww what a beautiful picture. it’s so good to see Princess Charlotte attending this important match with her beloved dad today! Thank you for this wonderful surprise,” a third commented.

One excited fan gushed, “Oh my God, I didn’t expect such a treat this Sunday! what a beautiful young lady Charlotte becomes.”

“Stunning photo. Love the way William builds bonds with his children both collectively and individually,” one penned.

Later, celebrating the historic win of England, the father-daughter duo shared a statement on Instagram stories.

They penned, “What a game! @lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn't be prouder of the whole team."

“Enjoy this moment @england,” they added, and concluded the note with their signatures, “W & Charlotte.”