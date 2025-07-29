Noami watts marks son Sasha's milestone day

Naomi Watts celebrates son Sasha's special day

Noami Watts and her ex husband are celebrating their son Sasha's another trip around the sun.

The All's Fair actress took to her Instagram account to mark Sasha's 18th birthday with several tributes and posted a series of snaps of the family reunion.

First, Naomi posted a photo to her Stories with Sasha standing between her and Liev and penned down on the snap, "He’s 18!" adding, "Happy birthday again."

In the snap, the trio can be seen beaming smiles.

The follow-up story featured a photo of a chocolate cake decorated with "18" gold candles surrounded by Sasha's childhood black-and-white photos with colorful birthday hats.

The proud mom also posted a carousel of snaps on her Feed with the caption, reads, "Happy birthday sweet, darling @sashapeteschreiber 18 today-and ready for the world! Cannot believe it.”

“Have so loved watching you grow into the kindest, most wonderful young man. Thank you for making me a first time mum,” Noami added.

On the other hand, Liev also posted a birthday tribute to Sasha on his social media on his milestone birthday.

“Happy Birthday Handsome!” the Perfect Couple star wrote along with a close-up shot of Sasha. “I really think you should reconsider that gap year hanging with me in Southeast Asia…”

It is pertinent to mention that Leiv and Naomi are also parents to daughter Kai, 16. Leiv is also the father of a daughter named Hazel Bee with his current wife, Taylor Neisen.