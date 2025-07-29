Gracie Abrams spills acne friendly makeup tips

Gracie Abrams shares go-to makeup hacks for breakouts

Gracie Abrams shared her secret behind radiant and glowing skin.

The 25-year-old singer and her makeup artist, Emily Cheung, opened up about some tips and tricks that make Garcia's skin look natural.

Though the That's So True singer had gone through skin struggles, she has learned some tips and tricks for her go-to makeup look Emily taught her.

“When I went to college, I had bad, painful, cystic acne on both cheekbones, chin, jawline," she told People. "If you ever experience that kind of flare-up where it makes you feel like a different person and it actually physically hurts."

The one tip she shared for spot treatment was putting some product on the back of your hand.

"Emily [Cheng] taught me the tip of letting the concealer sit for two minutes. It dries down more before blending so that it is more long-lasting.”

Back in April, in a cover story of Billboard, Gracie talked about the online criticism she receives and how she deals with it.

“I can know that 10 people a day are having that conversation on Twitter — that’s cool for them,” the singer-songwriter said. “I’m just going to mind my own business, really."

The Blowing Smoke singer further added that giving attention to the negative comments takes away her creativity, "I feel like any time I’ve slipped into paying too much attention to that, I’m less present in my life, I’m less available for people I know and love. It’s not good for me as a person, it’s not good for the art that I want to make."