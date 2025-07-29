Pete Davison shares anecdote from the sets of The Home: 'Won't be my eye'

Pete Davidson is opening up about one of his filming experiences during the shooting of his upcoming movie.

The former SNL comedian, who appeared during a Tuesday episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, shared an interesting anecdote from the sets of The Home.

"Obviously, I read the script and was just like, 'That won't be my eye. This is the movies. It'll be a CGI eye,' " Davidson recalled, adding, "You can bring people back from the dead and put them in a movie. That's not my eye."

"I'm like, 'What's going on?' And my buddy James [DeMonaco], who directed it, he's like, 'Yeah, well. They're here for your eye.' And I was like, 'What do you mean?' He goes, 'Well, you know, today's that scene.' I go, 'I know, but what do you mean?' He's like, 'Well, it's going to be your eye.' He goes, 'You have very recognizable eyes.' I go, 'What the hell are you talking about? No I don't. My eyes are normal, sir.' "

"They open my eye or whatever, and it's all... It's all jacked up. And there's these three doctors on the side, and then this actor was messing up his lines. And I was like, 'Come on, dude,' " he said.

This comes as Pete Davidson has revealed that he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.