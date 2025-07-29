 
Ozzy Obourne's passing leaves Sharon shattered: Source

The TV personality's family is holding up during this painful time

July 29, 2025

Sharon Osbourne mourns Ozzy's death: Source

Sharon Ocburne is 'heartbroken' after the loss of her husband Ozzy Osbourne.

As per a source privy to People, the wife of the late Black Sabbath frontman is in " a lot of pain" after the musician's death on July 22.

"Sharon's heartbroken but very proud of the life the family built together," the insider said of the TV personality. "Everyone's rallying around her. She's been the rock of this family for decades, and now it's her turn to be held up."

Moreover, the source noted that Sharon's kids and family are taking care of her during this hard time. "The kids are making sure she's never alone — they've been with her constantly, sharing stories, laughing through the tears and just being together," the tattler continued.

"There's a lot of pain, but also a lot of comfort from the family time that they got to enjoy up until the very end," the tipster added.

It is pertinent to mention that Osbourne's family announced the death of the legendary rocker in a statement, that read, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the statement read. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

