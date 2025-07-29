Mariah Carey gets candid about past marriage regrets

Mariah Carey reveals how she coped with 'anger' from Tommy Mottola's marriage

Mariah Cariah is dishing about how she feels about her former relationship with ex Tommy Mottola.

In a recent chat with Harper's Bazaar UK for its September cover story, the singer reflected on her past marriage and how she copes with the hard feelings she still has even after parting ways from Tommy in 1998.

"Sometimes I feel angry about that time, but I think I’ve made peace with it — in any case, I vowed I’d stop talking about it," the 56-year-old songstress told the outlet.

The Obsessed singer went on to say, "Humor is my release, and people who know me know that. I’ll make little jokes about what happened because otherwise I could make every day a sob story. It’s a coping mechanism, but it’s in my nature to laugh."

Mariah, who is all set to release her album Here for It All in September, recalled her marriage in a previous interview with Cosmopolitan.

"You might want to picture a child bride," she said at the time. "There was a conscious effort to keep me as this all-American, whatever that means, girl. It was very ­controlled. There was no ­freedom for me as a human being. It was almost like being a prisoner."