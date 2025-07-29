 
Geo News

Mariah Carey gets candid about past marriage regrets

Mariah Carey was married to Tommy Mottola from 1993 to 1998

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 29, 2025

Mariah Carey reveals how she coped with anger from Tommy Mottolas marriage
Mariah Carey reveals how she coped with 'anger' from Tommy Mottola's marriage

Mariah Cariah is dishing about how she feels about her former relationship with ex Tommy Mottola.

In a recent chat with Harper's Bazaar UK for its September cover story, the singer reflected on her past marriage and how she copes with the hard feelings she still has even after parting ways from Tommy in 1998.

"Sometimes I feel angry about that time, but I think I’ve made peace with it — in any case, I vowed I’d stop talking about it," the 56-year-old songstress told the outlet.

The Obsessed singer went on to say, "Humor is my release, and people who know me know that. I’ll make little jokes about what happened because otherwise I could make every day a sob story. It’s a coping mechanism, but it’s in my nature to laugh."

Mariah, who is all set to release her album Here for It All in September, recalled her marriage in a previous interview with Cosmopolitan.

"You might want to picture a child bride," she said at the time. "There was a conscious effort to keep me as this all-American, whatever that means, girl. It was very ­controlled. There was no ­freedom for me as a human being. It was almost like being a prisoner."

Christina Haack jokes about double date with 'boyfriend, ex and his wife'
Christina Haack jokes about double date with 'boyfriend, ex and his wife'
Gracie Abrams spills acne friendly makeup tips
Gracie Abrams spills acne friendly makeup tips
Seth Meyers gets real about how late night show's cancellation would affect him
Seth Meyers gets real about how late night show's cancellation would affect him
Pete Davison shares anecdote from the sets of The Home: 'Won't be my eye'
Pete Davison shares anecdote from the sets of The Home: 'Won't be my eye'
Marvel releases 'Eyes of Wakanda' trailer video
Marvel releases 'Eyes of Wakanda' trailer
Ozzy Obourne's passing leaves Sharon shattered: Source
Ozzy Obourne's passing leaves Sharon shattered: Source
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce show 'how serious' their romance is with recent move
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce show 'how serious' their romance is with recent move
Lewis Capaldi reveals how he left drummer in ‘flood of tears'
Lewis Capaldi reveals how he left drummer in ‘flood of tears'