Brad Pitt leaves lasting impression on 'Fury' costar Logan Lerman

By
Marium Haroon
July 29, 2025

Logan Lerman has heaped praises over Brad Pitt for his personality.

While appearing for an interview with People, the Perks of Being a Wallflower actor candidly talked about his first encounter with Pitt.

Recalling the encounter, he began, "I met Brad when I was a little kid as a fan at a restaurant. He was in full leather pants, leather button-up, just the coolest-looking person I’d ever seen in my life.”

“Then we worked together and became friends. It’s nice when you meet people you admire and they are not fussy and particular,” Lerman admitted.

“They just want to make something great. I’ve worked with some people, who shall remain nameless, that aren’t like that," the 33-year-old actor added.

The duo starred in Fury alongside Alicia von Rittberg, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Bernthal, Christina Wolfe, and Jason Isaacs.

The story of the 2004 movie revolves around a U.S Army Tank crew, which consists of five members including a sergeant, portrayed by Brad Pitt, and the newly enlisted inexperienced crew member Norman Ellison, played by Lerman, who are fighting against Nazi Germany in World War 2.

Revealing his experience of working with unpleasant people in his career, Lerman told the outlet, "I will not [name them], but wouldn’t it be fun if I just started bashing all the obnoxious people I’ve worked with?”

Before concluding, Logan Lerman shared, “Brad was so giving. You’re just like, 'What the hell?' And he’s humble."

