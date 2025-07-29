Prince Harry meets a special woman in Meghan Markle's absence

Prince Harry held a crucial meeting with a special woman in his wife Meghan Markle’s absence during his recent visit to Angola.

Harry made a landmark visit to Angola, where he renewed his commitment to a mine-free future and honoured his mother Princess Diana’s powerful legacy with The HALO Trust.

According to a report by the Hello, following his time in central Africa, Prince Harry is believed to have travelled to the neighbouring country of Botswana, where he met the special lady, whom he calls 'mom'.

The outlet reported on the topic of his friends in Botswana, it is believed that during his most recent visit, Prince Harry called in on someone he considers a mother figure, filmmaker Tania 'TJ' Jenkins, whom he calls 'mom'.

Tania and her husband Mike Holding played an important role in Prince Harry's life for many years after they met in Botswana first.

Archie and Lilibet doting father even explained how he began to refer to Tania as 'mom', saying: "One afternoon, as we were all getting ready to go for a walk, Teej started nagging me [and I said] ' Okaaay, Mom,'

"It just flew out of my mouth. I heard it, and stopped. Teej heard it and stopped. But I didn't correct myself. Teej looked shocked, but also moved. I was moved as well. Thereafter, I called her Mom all the time. It felt good. For both of us. Though I made a point, always, to call her Mom, rather than Mum. There was only one Mum."