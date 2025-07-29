 
Geo News

Prince Harry meets a special woman in Meghan Markle's absence

Prince Harry recently visited Angola without his wife Meghan Markle

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 29, 2025

Prince Harry meets a special woman in Meghan Markles absence
Prince Harry meets a special woman in Meghan Markle's absence

Prince Harry held a crucial meeting with a special woman in his wife Meghan Markle’s absence during his recent visit to Angola.

Harry made a landmark visit to Angola, where he renewed his commitment to a mine-free future and honoured his mother Princess Diana’s powerful legacy with The HALO Trust.

According to a report by the Hello, following his time in central Africa, Prince Harry is believed to have travelled to the neighbouring country of Botswana, where he met the special lady, whom he calls 'mom'.

The outlet reported on the topic of his friends in Botswana, it is believed that during his most recent visit, Prince Harry called in on someone he considers a mother figure, filmmaker Tania 'TJ' Jenkins, whom he calls 'mom'.

Prince Harry meets a special woman in Meghan Markles absence

Tania and her husband Mike Holding played an important role in Prince Harry's life for many years after they met in Botswana first.

Archie and Lilibet doting father even explained how he began to refer to Tania as 'mom', saying: "One afternoon, as we were all getting ready to go for a walk, Teej started nagging me [and I said] ' Okaaay, Mom,'

"It just flew out of my mouth. I heard it, and stopped. Teej heard it and stopped. But I didn't correct myself. Teej looked shocked, but also moved. I was moved as well. Thereafter, I called her Mom all the time. It felt good. For both of us. Though I made a point, always, to call her Mom, rather than Mum. There was only one Mum."

Prince William accused of pushing too hard as King Charles fights back
Prince William accused of pushing too hard as King Charles fights back
Prince Andrew celebrates major win after Kate Middleton, William's shocking decision?
Prince Andrew celebrates major win after Kate Middleton, William's shocking decision?
'Forgive Prince Harry, Meghan Markle before it is too late'
'Forgive Prince Harry, Meghan Markle before it is too late'
Prince Harry sends bold message to Buckingham Palace after olive branch
Prince Harry sends bold message to Buckingham Palace after olive branch
Buckingham Palace snubs Princess Charlotte video
Buckingham Palace snubs Princess Charlotte
Prince William, Charlotte emotional celebration shows ‘strength' of their bond video
Prince William, Charlotte emotional celebration shows ‘strength' of their bond
King Charles real feelings on Prince Harry peace talks revealed
King Charles real feelings on Prince Harry peace talks revealed
Netflix ‘barely blinked' after ending Prince Harry, Meghan Markle deal
Netflix ‘barely blinked' after ending Prince Harry, Meghan Markle deal