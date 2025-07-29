 
Sophie accused of being used to thrash Meghan, distract public for Kate and William

Duchess of Sophie is happy that she no longer needs to curtsy to Meghan Markle

July 29, 2025

The Duchess of Edinburgh is reportedly “relieved” that she no longer must curtsy to Meghan Markle after her elevation in royal rank.

Supporters of Meghan and critics have decried the coverage as a calculated attempt by some British journalists to cast Meghan in a negative light, framing Sophie as playing along with a distraction designed to protect Prince William and Kate Middleton by undermining the Sussexes.

Sophie was granted the title Duchess of Edinburgh in early 2025 in honor of Prince Edward’s 61st birthday. 

That elevation placed her protocol‑wise above Meghan, who, as the Duchess of Sussex, has reportedly not fulfilled full royal duties since stepping back in 2020, and has in recent years been openly critical of the monarchy. 

A friend of Sophie’s cited in Hello Magazine said that she was “relieved” at the change because it meant she no longer had to curtsey “to someone … who has not only left royal duties but has spent the past three years criticising the institution that Sophie works so hard to support”

Critics of the coverage argue that British tabloids have often used Sophie as a vehicle to deflect attention from perceived failings of other senior royals, especially the Prince and Princess of Wales. 

They suggest the narrative, that Sophie is aiming to curry favor by aligning with establishment insiders, is part of a broader smear campaign targeting Meghan’s reputation.


