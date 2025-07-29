King Charles' 'obsessive' behavior tied to cannabis use? Insiders reveal

King Charles' cannabis use highlighted as mood issues and paranoia set in

King Charles has reportedly become irritable and tense as he continues cancer treatment and the use of cannabis.

The King, who’s known to have a love of gardening, treats his Highgrove House garden as a personal sanctuary, but his reported obsessive behavior is driving staff members away.

In the last three years, 11 of the 12 gardeners hired for the garden have quit their jobs, per Radar Online.

Courtiers tell us it's a "sad state of affairs" as Charles, 76, has long seen his garden as a sanctuary. The ex-employees cited citing low wages, physical strain, as well as "an atmosphere of fear and micromanagement."

Now, insiders say the King’s mood issues could be related to his reliance on cannabis.

"He can be perfectly lovely one day and then fly off the handle the next," a rouse told the outlet.

"When he's off the cannabis, he gets tense and impatient, especially if the garden isn't exactly how he left it. It's like walking on eggshells," the palace source explained.

"People are starting to question whether it's still about medical relief, or something else," they claimed.

One of the former gardeners even shared insight into Charles’ obsessive monitoring of the garden.

"He becomes hyper-focused on tiny details and leaves these red-ink notes that feel more like reprimands than feedback," the gardener, who left in 2023, told the outlet.

"Some days, he'd obsess over a single delphinium being an inch too low," they added.

King Charles shared his cancer diagnosis in early 2024 and has been receiving treatment since.