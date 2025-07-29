King Charles and Queen Camilla welcome Lionesses

The British royal family on Tuesday joined the nation to welcome the England women's football team as they retuned home after their Euro 2025 victory over Spain.

Hundreds of fans holding flags and dressed in England kits waited outside Southend Airport to catch a glimpse of the triumphant squad.

Sharing a video of the team being welcomed by hundreds of fans, the royal family wrote, "Welcome home, ladies."

Heir to the throne, Prince William, and his daughter Princess Charlotte travelled to Switzerland to support the Lionesses in their final match.

Meanwhile, the Lionesses attended a reception at Downing Street, hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.

According to BBC, the players presented them with a signed England shirt.

England defended their European title with a 3-1 penalty shootout victory in the Euro 2025 final in Basel on Sunday.