Prince Harry ‘doesn't like being controlled' amid peace talks 

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

July 30, 2025

Prince Harry will not change his views on work despite extending an olive branch towards King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex, who recently held talks with King Charles’ reps, “doesn’t like being controlled”.

The insider told Mail on Sunday that Harry would not be fully open to working with the Buckingham Palace.

“Harry still doesn’t like being controlled by the Royal machinery, and that won’t change,” they said.

"However, if the Royal Family have full sight of his movements they can at least plan accordingly. It’s a significant gesture.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

