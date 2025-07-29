‘Be the grown-up': King Charles told to forgive Prince Harry, Meghan

King Charles urged to 'bury the hatchet' in Harry, Meghan feud

King Charles has been advised to be the bigger person and forgive Harry and Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feud with the royal family has been going on for years. The couple left amid bitter relations in 2020 and settled in the U.S.

However, the Duke of Sussex recently admitted he wants to reconcile with his family. Recent reports have revealed that the King and Harry’s communications staff met in what is being called peace talks.

Reports also suggest that Harry has offered his diary of official engagements to his dad so their future engagements don’t overlap.

In a new oped for The Telegraph, journalist Eleanor Mills warned the King that he’ll be judged by how he handles the feud with Harry and Meghan.

"This is a time for the Royal Family to pull together; to let bygones be bygones. Come on, Charles, show some true statesmanship, befitting your role as the head of the Church of England, and forgive Harry and Meghan before it is too late," she argued.

She continued, noting that people will appreciate the decision as they also know what family issues are like.

"That is the yardstick by which you will be judged. We may not all be kings, but we all know what family is about,” she wrote.

“Harry is trying to meet you on the territory that you most care about [your royal image] – it’s up to you as King, but most importantly as his father, to bury the hatchet," she insisted.

She urged Charles one last time to forgive Harry and Meghan, concluding, "Come on, Charles, be the grown-up, the paterfamilias, and get off your high horse... There’s no time like the present."