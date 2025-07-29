 
King Charles, Prince William 'disagree' over THIS traditional royal protocol

Prince William and son Prince George will have to 'adjust to the change'

July 29, 2025

King Charles and Prince William ‘disagree’ over traditional royal travel protocol as Prince George turned 12 recently.

This has been claimed by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams while speaking to the Fox News Digital.

He said Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are the future of the royal family, adding "Accidents do happen, and this seems like a sensible precaution which ought to be observed, as it was with King Charles and William during Queen Elizabeth's reign."

The royal expert went on to claim, "There are reports that the king and William, who is a pilot, disagree over this.”

“But it should be necessary to point out that Harry is fifth in line to the throne... and only four working royals are under 70… The need for Prince George as second in line to the throne to fly separately from his father surely makes sense," Richard Fitzwilliams added.

Another royal expert Helena Chard claimed that King Charles had made it known that he expected grandson Prince George to travel separately from Prince William.

She noted that William and George will have to "adjust to the change."

