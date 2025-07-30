Prince Harry takes Meghan Markle on secret trip to family in Africa

Prince Harry took a detour from his trip to Angola, reveals a source.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex jetted off to Botswana, the country where they set the early stages of their romance.

It is reported he spent time with Tania 'TJ' Jenkins and her husband Mike, whom he considers his second family.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: "This time he took some more time and space, and made the trip into a week-long visit to reconnect with old friends and get some headspace away from his phone and emails. He went off comms for two days or so.

"It was a good moment for Harry to take some time away from everything, enjoying total peace of mind and being somewhere so remote that he couldn't even get emails or texts or calls."

Speaking about his time in Botswana before he was married to Meghan, Harry told Netflix: "I've got a second family out there. A group of friends that literally brought me up."