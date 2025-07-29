King Charles still haunted by death of 'only woman who understood him'

King Charles still haunted by mistress' shocking death

King Charles, who is currently battling cancer, is said to be still haunted by the death of his former mistress Lady Dale ‘Kanga’ Tryon.

As reported by RadarOnline, insiders have revealed that the death of Lady Dale, who passed away following the death of Charles’ ex-wife Princess Diana, still haunts the King as he is accused of being linked to her passing.

The death of Lady Dale and Princess Diana freed King Charles to marry now-Queen Camilla.

The insider said, “Everyone knows Charles was once coldhearted and ruthless when it came to the women he wanted – and the others who got in his way.”

They went on to reveal that “Charles used to say that [Tryon] was the only woman who understood him,” adding, “They continued to hook up from time to time, and for quite a while.”

“Charles had two mistresses – Kanga and Camilla,” the insider noted.

While the King publicly distanced himself from Lady Dale ‘Kanga’ Tryon, who was branded as mentally unstable, she reportedly told the police before her death that her life was in danger.

“Kanga's passing was certainly convenient for the prince,” the source revealed of King Charles.