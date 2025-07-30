Prince William stopped face off between Kate, Meghan Markle

Prince William ensured there was no friction between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle during one of their joint public appearances.

The Prince of Wales, who was joined by his brother, Princes Harry, and their respective wives at the 100 year tribute to the Royal Air Force, helps the ladies stay away from chaos.

As Kate and Meghan stood in the Westminster Abbey before meeting the Dean of Westminster, William stepped in between the two.

Body language expert Judi James told The Mail : “Superficially, and with the benefit of hindsight, now that we know about the tricky relationship between Meghan and Kate, this looks very much like a devoted and protective husband strategically and very pointedly stepping between his wife and her nemesis in the form of a human shield.

“William's body language shows he is clearly aware that Harry and Meghan have honed into position behind him and he immediately ducks his head to move to stand next to his wife, even sucking his lips inward in what is often a signal of regret.”

Judi said: “There is a spatial gap between William and Meghan that doesn't really show at this angle. When the royals greet their hosts at services like this, there is something of a royal queue with gaps that can turn into a log jam if a royal keeps chatting, as Kate often can.

“Meghan was new to the royal Firm and William's body language to this point had shown him being friendly and welcoming. This movement and change of position could be the kind of adjustment you make to the position of a group at a party when someone new comes to join in,” he noted.