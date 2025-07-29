Will King Charles relax travel restrictions on Prince William, George?

A traditional royal protocol advises that Prince William and his elder son Prince George will no longer be allowed to fly together as the later turned 12 recently.

Prince William is the first and George is second in line to the British throne and heirs are required to fly separately to preserve the line of succession should an accident occur while they are traveling.

Commenting on the royal protocol, royal expert Hilary Fordwich tells Fox News Digital, "Rules, such as not traveling by plane or car together, now that Prince George is 12, are unwritten but a tradition.”

She explains, "This ensures that the next in line and heir are not lost. It has, on occasion, been relaxed or bent.”

The royal expert went on to say, “Now, with the king’s health issues, combined with his advanced age, it is considered extremely important to ensure Prince George’s safety."

About Prince William and Kate Middleton, the expert says, "Prince William and Princess Catherine are adhering to many rules, especially those protecting the succession.

"But to a certain extent, they’ve reinterpreted other rules, relaxing or even disregarding others, in an admirable attempt to become a more relatable modern family. Every royal generation has likewise updated traditions, thereby remaining relevant."

Many reports have claimed that the monarch's permission is needed for William and George to travel together after George's 12th birthday on July 22.