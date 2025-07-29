Trump takes shot at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

US President Donald Trump sparked speculation of a veiled jab at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a press conference with British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in Scotland, raising eyebrows among royal watchers.

While expressing admiration for the British Royal Family, Trump praised King Charles III and Queen Camilla, calling them “really great people,” before adding what many interpreted as a pointed contrast.

Prince William (left and US President Donald Trump (right): File photo

“In that sense, I think the UK is very lucky,” Trump said. “You could have people that weren’t great people. I don’t know if I can say that, but you could have people that weren’t.”

Though he did not mention the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by name, the remark was widely interpreted on social media as a reference to the couple, who stepped down from royal duties and relocated to the United States in 2020.

“There is no love lost between Trump and Harry and Meghan,” one royal commentator noted, referencing previous tensions.

Trump has publicly criticized the couple in the past, calling Meghan “disrespectful” and Harry “whipped.”

Neither Harry nor Meghan has responded to the latest remarks.