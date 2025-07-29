 
Pamela Anderson reveals why she felt 'insecure' working with Liam Neeson

Pamela Anderson shares her working experience with Liam Neeson in 'The Naked Gun'

July 29, 2025

Pamela Anderson has shared her working experience with Liam Neeson on her new movie, The Naked Gun.

In a new interview with Loose Women, the 58-year-old actress revealed that she felt "a little insecure" when she found out she would be sharing the screen with Liam in her forthcoming film.

“He's had an amazing career, and I feel like I'm just starting, so you feel a little insecure, but then the butterflies go away, and then, there you are," said Pamela.

When she asked about their off-screen bond, the actress replied, “We spent so much time together, a kind of natural chemistry happens.”

“I don't know if it always happens, but we were kind of lucky,” added Pamela.

Recently, Liam sang praises of Pamela, explaining that he found working with her "easy."

“No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work," the 73-year-old actor told People Magazine. "She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film."

For those unversed, The Naked Gun will be released in cinemas on August 1, 2025

