Princess Anne receives upsetting news as King Charles takes big decision

July 30, 2025

King Charles makes major decision about Princess Anne’s daughter

A former royal butler has revealed King Charles’ future plans for Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall.

According to Grant Harrold, the monarch has no plans to make Zara and Mike working royals despite them being popular royals.

It was reported that Prince William would ask his cousins to help him run the monarchy as he would need working royals given his brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer a part of the firm.

However, speaking to Prime Casino, Harrold said that while William, the Prince of Wales, would take a different decision, Charles stands firm on his stance of a slimmed-down monarchy.

“I don’t think we’ll see Zara and Mike pick up any more royal duties,” the former butler said.

“They’re not currently working royals – of course, we see them at events and supporting the king, we always will, but as for increasing their presence, I don’t think they will,” he added.

The expert continued, “I don’t think Mike is into that. The fact that we see them more informally is what I think makes them so likeable, Zara and Mike are relatable.”

“If anything, the king is trying to scale back, so I don’t think there would be any need for them to pick up more duties; however, when William is king and there is a younger royal family, who knows? That could be a different story.

“It’s thought he’s going to keep it small going forward, but you never know.”

