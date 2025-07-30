King Charles to ‘honour' Meghan Markle with big surprise on birthday

King Charles plans major surprise for Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle

King Charles is expected to “honour” his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle on her 44th birthday despite their ongoing rift.

A former royal butler has suggested that the monarch and Queen Camilla will send birthday greetings to Prince Harry’s wife on August 4.

According to Royal Insider, Grant Harrold made big claims about Charles celebrating Meghan’s birthday weeks after his representatives had peace talks with Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

Harrold, who worked as a royal butler between 2004 and 2011, said the royals are polite and when it comes to mannerisms, they are at “top of their game.”

Hence, they would take a positive step on the Duchess of Sussex’s birthday and would “honour” her with a sweet wish.

“As far as the royal family congratulating or wishing a happy birthday, I believe the king and queen will wish her a happy birthday,” he said.

“The thing with the royal family is that when it comes to politeness and manners, they are the top of the game.

“So, I still think they will still honour it. That’s my feeling.”