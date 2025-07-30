 
Geo News

King Charles to ‘honour' Meghan Markle with big surprise on birthday

Meghan Markle set to mark her 44th birthday on August 4th amid Prince Harry’s peace talks with King Charles

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 30, 2025

King Charles plans major surprise for Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle
King Charles plans major surprise for Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle

King Charles is expected to “honour” his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle on her 44th birthday despite their ongoing rift.

A former royal butler has suggested that the monarch and Queen Camilla will send birthday greetings to Prince Harry’s wife on August 4.

According to Royal Insider, Grant Harrold made big claims about Charles celebrating Meghan’s birthday weeks after his representatives had peace talks with Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

Harrold, who worked as a royal butler between 2004 and 2011, said the royals are polite and when it comes to mannerisms, they are at “top of their game.”

Hence, they would take a positive step on the Duchess of Sussex’s birthday and would “honour” her with a sweet wish.

“As far as the royal family congratulating or wishing a happy birthday, I believe the king and queen will wish her a happy birthday,” he said.

“The thing with the royal family is that when it comes to politeness and manners, they are the top of the game.

“So, I still think they will still honour it. That’s my feeling.”

Princess Diana shock admission on what Charles said before their royal wedding
Princess Diana shock admission on what Charles said before their royal wedding
Princess Anne receives upsetting news as King Charles takes big decision
Princess Anne receives upsetting news as King Charles takes big decision
Meghan Markle has ‘ruthless' plans for Invictus Games 2027
Meghan Markle has ‘ruthless' plans for Invictus Games 2027
King Charles to raise voice against Donald Trump ‘domestic agenda'
King Charles to raise voice against Donald Trump ‘domestic agenda'
Prince Harry ‘doesn't like being controlled' amid peace talks
Prince Harry ‘doesn't like being controlled' amid peace talks
Prince William stopped face off between Kate, Meghan Markle
Prince William stopped face off between Kate, Meghan Markle
Princess Diana was told to ‘hush hush' in front of King Charles
Princess Diana was told to ‘hush hush' in front of King Charles
Prince Harry takes Meghan Markle on secret trip to family in Africa
Prince Harry takes Meghan Markle on secret trip to family in Africa