Princess Diana shock admission on what Charles said before their royal wedding

Princess Diana’s devastating truth about Charles just before saying ‘i do’

Princess Diana made a heartbreaking confession about what her husband-to-be, then-Prince Charles, told her just a night before they exchanged vows.

According to Astrologer Penny Thornton, the former Princess of Wales revealed that Charles, now King Charles III, told her he does not love her before their grand royal nuptials.

Speaking on an ITV documentary, Thornton claimed that Charles did not want to start their married life based on a lie.

"One of the most shocking things that Diana told me was that the night before the wedding Charles told her that he didn't love her," Thornton said.

He added, "I think Charles didn't want to go into the wedding on a false premise. He wanted to square it with her and it was devastating for Diana."

However, according to The Express, Charles wrote to his friend and shared his honest feelings on his big day.

"There were several times when I was perilously close to crying from the sheer joy of it all,” Charles penned.

Years later, Diana also made a gushing confession about her husband while speaking with Andrew Morton for his 1992 book, Diana: Her True Story in Her Own Words.

"I remember being so in love with my husband that I couldn't take my eyes off him," she said "I just absolutely thought I was the luckiest girl in the world. He was going to look after me."

Lady Diana Spencer and then-Prince Charles exchanged vows on 29 July 1981 at St Paul's Cathedral in London in a grand royal celebration.