King Charles to raise voice against Donald Trump ‘domestic agenda'

King Charles is upset with Donald Trump over his comments on the latest UK trip.

His Majesty is tempted to break Royal protocol of being a neutral figure in the country and it tipped to give a befitting response to the US President, after Trump dubbed groups entering UK borders in ‘boats’ are ‘bad people.’

A source who is close to the King told the Daily Beast: "Charles has spent his entire life promoting tolerance and compassion.

"He will be appalled by what Trump said on Friday, which seems to be entirely driven by his domestic agenda, and will be very concerned about the possibility of a repeat of Trump’s outburst in September."





They said: "If Trump starts sounding off about the evils of immigration to the cameras while the King is standing next to him, the King would find that hard to take."