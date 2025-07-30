 
Meghan Markle has 'ruthless' plans for Invictus Games 2027

Meghan Markle is all set to help Prince Harry with 2027 Invictus Games

Eleen Bukhari
July 30, 2025

Meghan Markle is all set to get back at the Royals with her upcoming appearance.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is set to support Prince Harry during 2027 Invictus Games, will accept public gratitude.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Express: "She will, of course, be expected to attend in Birmingham, not to do so would be a public humiliation.”

He continued: “However, the Invictus Games is Meghan's trump cards and she is likely to play it ruthlessly.

“This involves approving moves towards 'reconciliation'. Meghan will calculate that this could lead to useful PR in Birmingham which she rather obviously needs,” he noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

