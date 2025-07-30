 
Balmoral Castle family day leaves 'happy memories'

Balmoral Castle was originally bought for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
July 30, 2025

The first family day at Balmoral Castle has apparently left ‘happy memories’, with one saying “Wish I could be there.”

King Charles Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, had announced ‘Family Day’ of the year with lots of smiling faces and happy memories from a special day on the estate earlier this month.

Now, as the castle held a family day, it shared sweet photos on its official Instagram handle and said, “Thank you to everyone who attended our first Balmoral Family Day! We hope you had a wonderful time and left with happy memories of a special day at Balmoral Castle.”

It further said, “if you didn’t manage to make it — don’t worry! The Balmoral Family Day returns this Saturday, 2nd August, for another unforgettable day.

“Enjoy outdoor movies set against the stunning backdrop of the North Lawn, with Moana 2 showing at 1:30pm and The Greatest Showman at 6:00pm to round off the evening in style.”

It continued, “Spend the day taking part in family-friendly activities including birds of prey displays, vintage buses, and a rangers’ scavenger hunt — all included with your ticket.”

Balmoral Castle has long been associated with the royal family's summer break.

The estate was originally bought for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852, and it has since become a firm favourite among the royals.

