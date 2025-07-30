 
Geo News

Meghan Markle adopts new social media strategy to reduce public backlash

Meghan Markle has not posted any social media post in three weeks

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 30, 2025

Meghan Markle’s PR team desperately tries to revive her brand
Meghan Markle’s PR team desperately tries to revive her brand

Meghan Markle, who made a grand comeback to Instagram earlier this year, has been inactive on her social media account for three weeks now.

According to a royal expert, the Duchess of Sussex has adopted a new strategy in hopes of reducing public backlash.

Prince Harry’s wife recently debuted back-to-back projects, including a Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, lifestyle series, As Ever, and a podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

While she received love for her projects from fans, others were too critical of her ventures, which she used to promote on her Instagram account.

Speaking on her social media absence, Renae Smith, founder of The Atticism, said of her rebranding, “Good luck to her PR team," per Radar Online.

“Trying to reinvigorate Meghan’s brand right now feels like trying to resuscitate an old dog. It might breathe again for a minute, but it’s not fetching sticks ever again,” she added.

“I feel like she’s cooked. Turn the stove off. It’s done,” she shared, before adding that Meghan’s new social media strategy is clearly PR-led.”

“And while it’s not exciting, it’s probably the only smart thing they can do right now.”

Smith further said, “Going quiet slows the noise and stops her from making more mistakes, or what I call a ‘panic pivot,’ which makes a brand look desperate.

“I’d guess they’re letting the dust settle before rolling out something new.”

King Charles to raise voice against Donald Trump ‘domestic agenda'
King Charles to raise voice against Donald Trump ‘domestic agenda'
Prince Harry ‘doesn't like being controlled' amid peace talks
Prince Harry ‘doesn't like being controlled' amid peace talks
Prince William stopped face off between Kate, Meghan Markle
Prince William stopped face off between Kate, Meghan Markle
Princess Diana was told to ‘hush hush' in front of King Charles
Princess Diana was told to ‘hush hush' in front of King Charles
Prince Harry takes Meghan Markle on secret trip to family in Africa
Prince Harry takes Meghan Markle on secret trip to family in Africa
‘Be the grown-up': King Charles told to forgive Prince Harry, Meghan video
‘Be the grown-up': King Charles told to forgive Prince Harry, Meghan
Sophie accused of being used to thrash Meghan, distract public for Kate and William
Sophie accused of being used to thrash Meghan, distract public for Kate and William
King Charles' 'obsessive' behavior tied to cannabis use? Insiders reveal video
King Charles' 'obsessive' behavior tied to cannabis use? Insiders reveal