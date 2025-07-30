Meghan Markle adopts new social media strategy to reduce public backlash

Meghan Markle’s PR team desperately tries to revive her brand

Meghan Markle, who made a grand comeback to Instagram earlier this year, has been inactive on her social media account for three weeks now.

According to a royal expert, the Duchess of Sussex has adopted a new strategy in hopes of reducing public backlash.

Prince Harry’s wife recently debuted back-to-back projects, including a Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, lifestyle series, As Ever, and a podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

While she received love for her projects from fans, others were too critical of her ventures, which she used to promote on her Instagram account.

Speaking on her social media absence, Renae Smith, founder of The Atticism, said of her rebranding, “Good luck to her PR team," per Radar Online.

“Trying to reinvigorate Meghan’s brand right now feels like trying to resuscitate an old dog. It might breathe again for a minute, but it’s not fetching sticks ever again,” she added.

“I feel like she’s cooked. Turn the stove off. It’s done,” she shared, before adding that Meghan’s new social media strategy is clearly PR-led.”

“And while it’s not exciting, it’s probably the only smart thing they can do right now.”

Smith further said, “Going quiet slows the noise and stops her from making more mistakes, or what I call a ‘panic pivot,’ which makes a brand look desperate.

“I’d guess they’re letting the dust settle before rolling out something new.”