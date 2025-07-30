 
Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on how Lindsay Lohan changed her view about her late mother's opinion

The actress's mother, Janet Leigh, passed away in 2003 at the age of 33

July 30, 2025

Jamie Lee Curtis opened up about how Lindsay Lohan helped her change her view on how her late mother, Janet Leigh, might have reacted to her Oscar-winning role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In a recent chat with People, Curtis shared that she believes her mom “would have loathed” the film because of her physical appearance in it.

However, Lohan's remarks made her rethink her whole view.

"Oh, she would love this. She would love it," Curtis said on a recent Freakier Friday screening on July 28, when asked what she thinks Leigh would have thought of her new film.

The Halloween actress went on to say, "Lindsay said to me one day, 'Well, how do you know what she would've thought?' And I'm like, 'Well, I know my mom. I think I know,' but she's right. My mom's dead. And I don't know, maybe she would've loved Everything Everywhere. I don't think so."

“In her generation, what you looked like was your currency. [Leigh] was a great beauty... And so because of that, I thought she would have a problem with the way I looked," Curtis explained.

“Maybe she would've loved it. Maybe she would've appreciated the art of it,” Curtis added, but confirmed, “She would loved this. This would be, she loved this. She loved True Lies. She loved it.”

“She always believed that I was a comedian because I was an obnoxious teen,” Curtis laughed.

