Justin Bieber makes rare remarks thoughts on his 'extremely selfish' behaviour

Justin Bieber shares honest thoughts on his 'extremely selfish' behaviour

Justin Bieber is taking a moment to reflect and stroll in nature.

On Tuesday, July 29, the pop star took to his official X account (formerly Twitter) and dished about his "extremely selfish and impatient" approach at times while sharing insight into his refreshing walk.

In the candid post, he posted a snap of himself wandering in the woods while sharing a thoughtful note.

"Let’s have a good day, let’s go outside," the Baby singer wrote. “Get in nature.”

Expressing gratitude in the vulnerable post, he noted, "Thanking Jesus for his patience with me this morning."

"I can be extremely selfish and impatient, yet Jesus always has his arms open toward me," he added.

In the photo, Bieber can be seen walking down big steps while he observes nature and admires it.

For the outing, he donned an oversized white T-shirt and black shorts with pink shades on his forehead.

Bieber's latest post came after his recent party hosted by Spotify on Thursday, July 24, for the celebration of his new album Swag, his first since 2021, released on July 11.