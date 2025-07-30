Lindsay Lohan recalls life changing advice from Jamie Lee Curtis

Lindsay Lohan reveals lesson she learnt from Jamie Lee Curtis

Lindsay Lohan has revealed a life-changing advice that she has received from Jamie Lee Curtis over two decades ago on Freaky Friday set.

During a special screening of Freakier Friday, the Hollywood actress candidly discussed her experience of working with the costar in the movie.

"One thing Jamie said to me that sticks with me whenever I go to set — the first thing I think about and will always keep with me — is that she said, 'Remember, when you go to your set, however you show up that day is the way that everyone else is going to feel on that set,” she said.

Revealing the career changing advice, the Mean Girls actress continued, “So always bring a positive energy, positive mindset, positive attitude to the people that you work with.'"

At the time, Curtis was asked what was Lohan’s first impression on the set.

"You know, I was stepping into a job where I was going to be a 37-year-old and a 15-year-old sort of simultaneously, and that (Lindsay) was going to do the same thing," she responded.

“I think it was just that it’s trust. It’s like, you know, ‘We’re going to enter this weird place together,’” Curtis concluded before signing off.

In the sequel, the 39-year-old actress and 66-year-old actress reprise their role as Anna and Tessa, respectively.

The story of movie revolves around the complexities of merging two families when Tess, Anna, Anna’s daughter Harper, Harper’s soon-to-be step sister Lily, all swap bodies.

Freakier Friday is set to be released in cinemas on August 7, 2025.